Head to Head Analysis: Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) versus Avery Dennison (AVY)

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ: HDSN) and Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.1% of Hudson Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.0% of Avery Dennison shares are held by institutional investors. 18.0% of Hudson Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Avery Dennison shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Avery Dennison pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Hudson Technologies does not pay a dividend. Avery Dennison pays out 36.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Avery Dennison has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Hudson Technologies and Avery Dennison, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hudson Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67 Avery Dennison 1 4 4 0 2.33

Hudson Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $7.75, suggesting a potential upside of 56.88%. Avery Dennison has a consensus price target of $118.43, suggesting a potential upside of 11.46%. Given Hudson Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Hudson Technologies is more favorable than Avery Dennison.

Profitability

This table compares Hudson Technologies and Avery Dennison’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hudson Technologies 7.95% 11.97% 7.83% Avery Dennison 4.26% 42.26% 8.89%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hudson Technologies and Avery Dennison’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hudson Technologies $140.38 million 1.49 $11.15 million $0.47 10.51 Avery Dennison $6.61 billion 1.41 $281.80 million $5.00 21.25

Avery Dennison has higher revenue and earnings than Hudson Technologies. Hudson Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avery Dennison, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Hudson Technologies has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avery Dennison has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Avery Dennison beats Hudson Technologies on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies, Inc. is a refrigerant services company. The Company’s products and services are primarily used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing and refrigeration systems, and include refrigerant and industrial gas sales, refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants and RefrigerantSide Services performed at a customer’s site, consisting of system decontamination to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants. In addition, the Company’s SmartEnergy OPS service is a Web-based real time continuous monitoring service applicable to a facility’s refrigeration systems and other energy systems. The Company’s Chiller Chemistry and Chill Smart services are also predictive and diagnostic service offerings. The Company sells reclaimed and virgin (new) refrigerants to a variety of customers in various segments of the air conditioning and refrigeration industry, and sells industrial gases to a variety of industry segments.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands. It also offers durable cast and reflective films. This segment offers its products to the home and personal care, beer and beverage, durables, pharmaceutical, wine and spirits, and food market segments; architectural, commercial sign, digital printing, and other related market segments; construction, automotive, and fleet transportation market segments, as well as traffic and safety applications; and sign shops, commercial printers, and designers. Its Retail Branding and Information Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells various branding and information solutions, including creative services, brand embellishments, graphic tickets, tags and labels, and sustainable packaging solutions; item-level radio-frequency identification solutions; visibility and loss prevention solutions; price ticketing and marking solutions; care, content, and country of origin compliance solutions; and brand protection and security solutions. This segment serves retailers, brand owners, apparel manufacturers, distributors, and industrial customers. The company's Industrial and Healthcare Materials segment offers tapes and fasteners; medical pressure-sensitive adhesive based materials and products; and performance polymers under the Fasson, Avery Dennison, Yongle, and Vancive brand names. This segment serves automotive, electronics, building and construction, personal care, and other industrial segments, as well as converters, original equipment manufacturers, and medical device manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Avery International Corporation and changed its name to Avery Dennison Corporation in 1990. The company was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Glendale, California.

