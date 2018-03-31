Humaniq Trading 37.2% Lower Over Last Week (CRYPTO:HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. During the last week, Humaniq has traded 37.2% lower against the US dollar. One Humaniq token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001576 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Liqui, Upbit and EtherDelta. Humaniq has a market cap of $18.19 million and approximately $82,329.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007308 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003022 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.07 or 0.00720562 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00015794 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014121 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00034182 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00152727 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00030834 BTC.

Humaniq Profile

Humaniq launched on May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 184,194,944 tokens and its circulating supply is 162,862,944 tokens. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here. Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

Humaniq Token Trading

Humaniq can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, EtherDelta, YoBit, Liqui and Bittrex. It is not possible to buy Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

