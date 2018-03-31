Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at UBS

UBS started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) in a report released on Wednesday, March 21st, www.benzinga.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HBAN. BidaskClub raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Hilliard Lyons raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $15.10 on Wednesday. Huntington Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $12.14 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $16,645.27, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 19th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 44.90%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Mariner Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 53.4% during the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Signition LP bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Huntington) is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiaries, including its bank subsidiary, The Huntington National Bank (the Bank), the Company provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

