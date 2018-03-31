Huntsman (HUN) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Nomura

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) was downgraded by stock analysts at Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 20th, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $36.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $40.00. Nomura’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.08% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Group boosted their price objective on shares of Huntsman to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.58.

NYSE:HUN opened at $29.25 on Tuesday. Huntsman has a 1-year low of $23.12 and a 1-year high of $36.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7,070.27, a PE ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.71.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. Huntsman had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 29.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Huntsman news, major shareholder Corp Huntsman sold 1,948,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $42,214,365.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Monte G. Edlund sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,127,694.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HUN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 340,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 426,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,703,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 553.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 106,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 90,446 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 3rd quarter worth about $269,000. 75.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntsman Corporation is a manufacturer of differentiated organic chemical products and of inorganic chemical products. The Company operates all of its businesses through its subsidiary, Huntsman International LLC (Huntsman International). The Company operates through five segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, Textile Effects, and Pigments and Additives.

