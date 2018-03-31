Hyatt Hotels (H) versus Manchester United (MANU) Critical Analysis

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE: H) and Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Hyatt Hotels has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Manchester United has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.2% of Hyatt Hotels shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.1% of Manchester United shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.5% of Hyatt Hotels shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Hyatt Hotels and Manchester United, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hyatt Hotels 0 6 9 0 2.60 Manchester United 0 0 2 0 3.00

Hyatt Hotels currently has a consensus price target of $80.08, indicating a potential upside of 5.01%. Manchester United has a consensus price target of $20.50, indicating a potential upside of 6.77%. Given Manchester United’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Manchester United is more favorable than Hyatt Hotels.

Dividends

Hyatt Hotels pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Manchester United pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Hyatt Hotels pays out 33.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Manchester United pays out 66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Manchester United has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Manchester United is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hyatt Hotels and Manchester United’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hyatt Hotels $4.69 billion 1.93 $249.00 million $1.78 42.84 Manchester United $737.29 million 1.05 $49.68 million $0.27 71.11

Hyatt Hotels has higher revenue and earnings than Manchester United. Hyatt Hotels is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Manchester United, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Hyatt Hotels and Manchester United’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hyatt Hotels 5.31% 6.02% 2.85% Manchester United -0.23% 8.17% 2.66%

Summary

Hyatt Hotels beats Manchester United on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation is a global hospitality company. The Company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses or provides services to a portfolio of properties. The Company operates through four segments: owned and leased hotels; Americas management and franchising (Americas); ASPAC management and franchising (ASPAC), and EAME/SW Asia management and franchising (EAME/SW Asia). The owned and leased hotels segment consists of its owned and leased full service and select service hotels. The Americas segment consists of its management and franchising of properties located in the United States, Latin America, Canada and the Caribbean. The ASPAC segment consists of its management and franchising of properties located in Southeast Asia, as well as China, Australia, South Korea, Japan and Micronesia. The EAME/SW Asia segment consists of its management and franchising of properties located in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, India, Central Asia and Nepal.

About Manchester United

Manchester United plc is engaged in the operation of a professional football club together with related and ancillary activities. Its football operations primarily comprise various activities, such as its first team, reserve team, youth academy, global scouting networks and other operations, such as its sport science, medical and fitness operations at the Aon Training Complex. It operates in three sectors, including Commercial, Broadcasting and Matchday. Within the Commercial revenue sector, the Company monetizes its global brand through approximately three revenue streams, such as sponsorship; retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and mobile and content. It monetizes the value of its global brand and community of followers through marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies around the world. It markets and sells sports apparel, training and leisure wear and other clothing featuring the Manchester United brand on a global basis.

