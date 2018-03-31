Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (HY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $785.65 Million

Equities analysts expect Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) to report sales of $785.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $774.20 million and the highest is $797.10 million. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling posted sales of $713.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling will report full year sales of $785.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.47 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hyster-Yale Materials Handling.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The business had revenue of $795.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.30 million. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 1.68%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HY shares. ValuEngine raised Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Seaport Global Securities raised Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

In other Hyster-Yale Materials Handling news, insider Theodore D. Taplin sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total value of $59,481.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,306,424.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 26.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. increased its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 46,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after buying an additional 26,100 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 73,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HY traded down $0.43 on Monday, reaching $69.93. The company had a trading volume of 94,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,831. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,151.40, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.17. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 52-week low of $53.50 and a 52-week high of $93.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.80%.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company operates through five segments: the Americas, EMEA, JAPIC, Bolzoni, and Nuvera. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks.

