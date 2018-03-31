Iain Mackay Sells 3,469 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA) Stock

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) insider Iain Mackay sold 3,469 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 696 ($9.62), for a total transaction of £24,144.24 ($33,357.61).

On Monday, March 12th, Iain Mackay sold 120,833 shares of HSBC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 706 ($9.75), for a total transaction of £853,080.98 ($1,178,614.23).

LON:HSBA opened at GBX 665.40 ($9.19) on Friday. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 618 ($8.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 798.60 ($11.03).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HSBA. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 850 ($11.74) price target on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 700 ($9.67) price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.67) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 761 ($10.51).

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) is the banking and financial services company. The Company manages its products and services through four businesses: Retail Banking and Wealth Management (RBWM), Commercial Banking (CMB), Global Banking and Markets (GB&M), and Global Private Banking (GPB). It operates across various geographical regions, which include Europe, Asia, Middle East and North Africa, North America and Latin America.

