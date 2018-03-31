iBTC (IBTC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $0.00

iBTC (CURRENCY:IBTC) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. One iBTC token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, iBTC has traded flat against the dollar. iBTC has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of iBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007326 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003026 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.70 or 0.00721378 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00015777 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014217 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00033939 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00160024 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00030473 BTC.

iBTC Profile

iBTC’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. The official website for iBTC is ibtctoken.com. iBTC’s official Twitter account is @ibtctoken.

iBTC Token Trading

iBTC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not presently possible to purchase iBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iBTC must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase iBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

