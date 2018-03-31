ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Press coverage about ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. ICICI Bank earned a news sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the bank an impact score of 45.2007061365045 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

IBN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICICI Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ICICI Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ICICI Bank in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of IBN stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $8.85. The stock had a trading volume of 10,700,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,134,848. ICICI Bank has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $11.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $28,350.64, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.86.

About ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

