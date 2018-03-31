iCoin Market Capitalization Tops $245,337.00 (ICN)

iCoin (CURRENCY:ICN) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. iCoin has a market capitalization of $245,337.00 and approximately $206.00 worth of iCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0083 or 0.00000120 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, iCoin has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007353 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003020 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.80 or 0.00719568 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00015712 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014429 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000494 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00034301 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00159687 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00030308 BTC.

About iCoin

iCoin’s genesis date was August 25th, 2016. iCoin’s total supply is 29,543,481 coins. iCoin’s official Twitter account is @iconominet. The official website for iCoin is www.icoin.world.

iCoin Coin Trading

iCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not currently possible to buy iCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade iCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy iCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

