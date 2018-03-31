iCoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $5.00 (ICN)

iCoin (CURRENCY:ICN) traded 19.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. In the last seven days, iCoin has traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar. iCoin has a total market capitalization of $266,228.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of iCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000128 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get iCoin alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007391 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002957 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.17 or 0.00741021 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00016185 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014222 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00034580 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00150204 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00032820 BTC.

iCoin Coin Profile

iCoin’s launch date was August 25th, 2016. iCoin’s total supply is 29,540,569 coins. iCoin’s official Twitter account is @iconominet. The official website for iCoin is www.icoin.world.

iCoin Coin Trading

iCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not possible to purchase iCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade iCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase iCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for iCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.