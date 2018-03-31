Steven R. Keen Sells 3,557 Shares of IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) Stock

IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) CFO Steven R. Keen sold 3,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total value of $312,020.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,512,292.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

IDACORP stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.27. 252,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,229. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $4,448.13, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.47. IDACORP Inc has a 12-month low of $79.59 and a 12-month high of $100.04.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The coal producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $305.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.05 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 15.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that IDACORP Inc will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDA. Motco acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP during the third quarter worth $104,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Williams Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down previously from $86.00) on shares of IDACORP in a report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on IDACORP in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. IDACORP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. It operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon, as well as 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and owns interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

