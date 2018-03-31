Idox (LON:IDOX) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.66 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. This is a boost from Idox’s previous dividend of $0.39. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:IDOX opened at GBX 29.50 ($0.41) on Friday. Idox has a twelve month low of GBX 26.35 ($0.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 77 ($1.06).

Get Idox alerts:

Idox (LON:IDOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported GBX 2.40 ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) by GBX (1.30) (($0.02)). The firm had revenue of GBX 8,886 million for the quarter. Idox had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 8.58%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Idox (LON:IDOX) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.66” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/idox-idox-to-issue-dividend-of-gbx-0-66-on-april-20th-updated.html.

Idox Company Profile

Idox plc, through its subsidiaries, develops and supplies software solutions and information services for the management of local governments and other organizations worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Public Sector Software, Engineering Information Management, Grants, Compliance, and Digital segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Idox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.