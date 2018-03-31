IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $6.27 Million Holdings in Home Depot Inc (HD)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,053 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.0% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 16.4% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 717 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 83.5% during the third quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 870 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 63.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 876 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 883 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 37,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.26, for a total value of $7,018,276.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,957,273.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 17,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $3,308,071.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,827,025.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,027 shares of company stock valued at $31,220,882 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock opened at $178.24 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $144.25 and a 52 week high of $207.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $208,139.59, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.14.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.07. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 306.73%. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 6th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 8th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 7th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.23%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.04.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc (The Home Depot) is a home improvement retailer. The Company sells an assortment of building materials, home improvement products, and lawn and garden products, and provides various services. The Home Depot stores serves three primary customer groups: do-it-yourself (DIY) customers, do-it-for-me (DIFM) customers and professional customers.

