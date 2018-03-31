IFP Advisors Inc Has $9.12 Million Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 36.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,090 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 27,486 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wela Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Beach Investment Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 1,023.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beach Investment Management LLC. now owns 68,511 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after buying an additional 62,411 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,019 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,862 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 70.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Home Depot news, Director Armando M. Codina purchased 6,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $178.66 per share, with a total value of $1,188,089.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,557,318. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.79, for a total value of $20,894,533.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,734,117.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 169,027 shares of company stock valued at $31,220,882. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on HD. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Home Depot from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Home Depot to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 target price on Home Depot and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.04.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $3.48 on Friday, hitting $178.24. The company had a trading volume of 4,423,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,159,807. The company has a market cap of $208,139.59, a PE ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.14. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $144.25 and a 1 year high of $207.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.69.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 306.73% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 6th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 8th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 7th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 55.23%.

The Home Depot, Inc (The Home Depot) is a home improvement retailer. The Company sells an assortment of building materials, home improvement products, and lawn and garden products, and provides various services. The Home Depot stores serves three primary customer groups: do-it-yourself (DIY) customers, do-it-for-me (DIFM) customers and professional customers.

