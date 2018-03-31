iKang Healthcare Group (KANG) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of iKang Healthcare Group (NASDAQ:KANG) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised iKang Healthcare Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, December 15th.

Get iKang Healthcare Group alerts:

Shares of iKang Healthcare Group stock opened at $19.95 on Tuesday. iKang Healthcare Group has a 52 week low of $11.70 and a 52 week high of $20.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,385.37, a PE ratio of 76.73 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

iKang Healthcare Group (NASDAQ:KANG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. iKang Healthcare Group had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $206.39 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KANG. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iKang Healthcare Group in the fourth quarter worth about $377,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of iKang Healthcare Group in the fourth quarter worth about $414,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of iKang Healthcare Group by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 19,915 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of iKang Healthcare Group in the third quarter worth about $888,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iKang Healthcare Group by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,573 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 22,139 shares during the last quarter. 33.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “iKang Healthcare Group (KANG) Upgraded at BidaskClub” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/ikang-healthcare-group-kang-upgraded-at-bidaskclub.html.

iKang Healthcare Group Company Profile

iKang Healthcare Group, Inc provides preventive healthcare solutions, including a range of medical examinations services and value-added services, including disease screening, dental services and other services in China. The Company’s segments include medical examinations and other medical services, and dental services.

Receive News & Ratings for iKang Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iKang Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.