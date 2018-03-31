Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Immune Design (NASDAQ:IMDZ) Stock Price

Headlines about Immune Design (NASDAQ:IMDZ) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Immune Design earned a daily sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 46.9585300692852 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IMDZ. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Immune Design in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Immune Design from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Immune Design in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Immune Design currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

Shares of Immune Design stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.30. The stock had a trading volume of 313,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,833. Immune Design has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $13.05.

Immune Design (NASDAQ:IMDZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.81 million. Immune Design had a negative return on equity of 57.56% and a negative net margin of 720.81%. analysts predict that Immune Design will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Carlos V. Paya sold 7,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $33,234.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,560 shares in the company, valued at $477,715.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leo Guthart bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,959 shares of company stock worth $58,209. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Immune Design Corp. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. The Company is focused on cancer with in vivo approaches designed to enable the body’s immune system to fight disease. The Company has engineered its technologies to activate the immune system’s natural ability to create tumor-specific cytotoxic T cells (CTLs) to fight cancer.

