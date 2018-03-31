Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.50.

Several research firms have commented on IMO. TheStreet downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. AltaCorp Capital upgraded shares of Imperial Oil to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Imperial Oil to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IMO traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.50. The company had a trading volume of 514,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,866. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of $25.91 and a twelve month high of $32.81.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. Imperial Oil had a negative return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1297 per share. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,610 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $313,000. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $338,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,533 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $452,000.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited is an integrated oil company. The Company is engaged in all the phases of the petroleum industry in Canada, including exploration for, and production and sale of, crude oil and natural gas. Its operations are conducted in three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream operations include the exploration for, and production of, crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil and bitumen.

