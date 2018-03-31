Imperva Inc (IMPV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $84.18 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Imperva Inc (NASDAQ:IMPV) will announce $84.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Imperva’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $83.50 million and the highest is $86.51 million. Imperva reported sales of $72.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Imperva will report full-year sales of $84.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $370.60 million to $375.45 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $426.81 million per share, with estimates ranging from $422.00 million to $434.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Imperva.

Imperva (NASDAQ:IMPV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.13. Imperva had a net margin of 7.11% and a negative return on equity of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $91.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis.

IMPV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI set a $56.00 price target on shares of Imperva and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Imperva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Imperva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Imperva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Imperial Capital increased their price objective on shares of Imperva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

In related news, CRO Michael D. Mooney sold 24,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total transaction of $1,153,739.72. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 24,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,153,739.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony J. Bettencourt sold 66,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total transaction of $3,102,418.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,037 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,418.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Imperva in the fourth quarter valued at $625,000. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Imperva by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 61,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of Imperva in the fourth quarter valued at $1,171,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Imperva by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 308,711 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,256,000 after buying an additional 148,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Imperva by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 355,504 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,114,000 after buying an additional 37,400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IMPV opened at $43.30 on Friday. Imperva has a 52-week low of $37.17 and a 52-week high of $52.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1,507.10, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.64 and a beta of 1.65.

About Imperva

Imperva, Inc provides cyber-security solutions that protect business-critical data and applications whether in the cloud or on premises. The Company is engaged in the development, marketing, sales, service and support of cyber-security solutions. The Company’s products include its Imperva SecureSphere Paltform, Imperva CounterBreach and Imperva Camouflage for enterprise data centers, and Imperva Incapsula offering for cloud-based security services.

