ImpulseCoin Market Cap Reaches $28,678.00 (IMPS)

ImpulseCoin (CURRENCY:IMPS) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. In the last week, ImpulseCoin has traded 27.2% lower against the US dollar. One ImpulseCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. ImpulseCoin has a market cap of $28,678.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of ImpulseCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ImpulseCoin

IMPS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 19th, 2016. ImpulseCoin’s total supply is 20,245,510 coins. ImpulseCoin’s official Twitter account is @impulsecoin. ImpulseCoin’s official website is www.impulsecoin.io.

Buying and Selling ImpulseCoin

ImpulseCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not possible to purchase ImpulseCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImpulseCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ImpulseCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

