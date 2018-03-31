Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Indivior (INDV)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Indivior (LON:INDV) in a research note released on Friday, March 23rd. The firm currently has a GBX 540 ($7.46) price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.84) price target on shares of Indivior in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.91) target price on shares of Indivior in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.66) price target on shares of Indivior in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Indivior currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 490 ($6.77).

Shares of LON INDV remained flat at $GBX 407.60 ($5.63) during midday trading on Friday. Indivior has a 1 year low of GBX 246.50 ($3.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 436.60 ($6.03).

In other Indivior news, insider Mark Crossley sold 130,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 379 ($5.24), for a total transaction of £494,598.79 ($683,336.27). Also, insider Shaun Thaxter sold 551,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 404 ($5.58), for a total value of £2,229,659.84 ($3,080,491.63).

About Indivior

Indivior PLC (Indivior) is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence (the Indivior Business). Its treatment and pipeline focus is opioid use disorder, alcohol use disorder, overdose rescue and central nervous system (CNS) disorders/schizophrenia.

