Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Reduces Position in Infinera (INFN)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC reduced its stake in Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) by 37.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410,597 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 240,743 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Infinera worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Infinera by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,998,458 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $75,950,000 after buying an additional 3,043,892 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Infinera during the fourth quarter worth $17,528,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Infinera in the third quarter valued at $20,143,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Infinera by 65.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,664,481 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,641 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Infinera by 17.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,642,887 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,182,000 after purchasing an additional 675,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Infinera news, insider David F. Welch sold 149,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $1,495,402.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David F. Welch sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total transaction of $544,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 289,093 shares of company stock worth $2,770,803. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INFN shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on Infinera from $10.75 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Drexel Hamilton reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.50 price objective (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Infinera in a research report on Friday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Infinera presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFN opened at $10.86 on Friday. Infinera has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $12.38.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $195.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.26 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 26.26% and a negative return on equity of 17.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. analysts forecast that Infinera will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

