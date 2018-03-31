Innova Hits Market Capitalization of $2.30 Million (INN)

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One Innova coin can currently be purchased for about $0.93 or 0.00013437 BTC on major exchanges including CoinsMarkets, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. In the last week, Innova has traded 36.7% lower against the dollar. Innova has a total market cap of $2.30 million and approximately $12,388.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Innova alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002751 BTC.

UFO Coin (UFO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00088878 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00010677 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Sparks (SPK) traded down 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000275 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007677 BTC.

Innova Profile

Innova (CRYPTO:INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. Innova’s total supply is 3,222,952 coins and its circulating supply is 2,472,952 coins. The official website for Innova is innovacoin.info. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Innova

Innova can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and CoinsMarkets. It is not possible to buy Innova directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Innova must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Innova using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Innova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Innova and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.