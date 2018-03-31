Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

Separately, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services reissued a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

IIPR stock opened at $26.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $170.18, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92 and a beta of -0.63. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52-week low of $15.72 and a 52-week high of $36.88.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.28 million for the quarter. Innovative Industrial Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. equities analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IIPR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 21.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 27,258 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth $836,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. 10.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. The Company intends to acquire its properties through sale-leaseback transactions and third-party purchases.

