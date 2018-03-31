Insider Buying: Canada Zinc Metals Corp. (CZX) Insider Buys C$10,800.00 in Stock

Canada Zinc Metals Corp. (CVE:CZX) insider Zinc Metals Corp. Canada bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,800.00.

Zinc Metals Corp. Canada also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 19th, Zinc Metals Corp. Canada bought 78,000 shares of Canada Zinc Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,180.00.

On Thursday, March 22nd, Zinc Metals Corp. Canada bought 42,000 shares of Canada Zinc Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,600.00.

On Wednesday, March 14th, Zinc Metals Corp. Canada purchased 35,000 shares of Canada Zinc Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,550.00.

On Wednesday, March 7th, Zinc Metals Corp. Canada purchased 50,000 shares of Canada Zinc Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,000.00.

On Friday, March 9th, Zinc Metals Corp. Canada purchased 28,000 shares of Canada Zinc Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,240.00.

On Friday, February 9th, Zinc Metals Corp. Canada purchased 80,000 shares of Canada Zinc Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,800.00.

On Monday, February 5th, Zinc Metals Corp. Canada purchased 40,000 shares of Canada Zinc Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,000.00.

On Monday, January 22nd, Zinc Metals Corp. Canada purchased 5,000 shares of Canada Zinc Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,500.00.

Shares of Canada Zinc Metals stock opened at C$0.32 on Friday. Canada Zinc Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.22 and a 1 year high of C$0.39.

About Canada Zinc Metals

Canada Zinc Metals Corp. is a mineral exploration company. The Company is engaged in exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. It has mining interests in properties located in British Columbia. Its projects include Akie property and Kechika Regional project. The Akie Property is located approximately 260 kilometers north-northwest of the town of Mackenzie in northeastern British Columbia.

