Insider Buying: Marchex, Inc. (MCHX) Major Shareholder Acquires $43,560.00 in Stock

Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.64 per share, for a total transaction of $43,560.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 28th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 43,014 shares of Marchex stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.65 per share, for a total transaction of $113,987.10.

On Friday, March 9th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 50,000 shares of Marchex stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $142,500.00.

On Wednesday, February 28th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 59,358 shares of Marchex stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $189,945.60.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 30,000 shares of Marchex stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $97,200.00.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 80,773 shares of Marchex stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.23 per share, for a total transaction of $260,896.79.

On Monday, February 5th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 133,700 shares of Marchex stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.35 per share, for a total transaction of $447,895.00.

Shares of Marchex stock opened at $2.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.63, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 1.33. Marchex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.59 and a 52 week high of $3.67.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $21.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 million. Marchex had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Marchex, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MCHX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marchex from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Marchex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Roumell Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Marchex by 20.5% in the third quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC now owns 1,439,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 245,220 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Marchex by 11.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,458,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 148,643 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC increased its stake in Marchex by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 226,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Marchex by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 197,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 31,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.32% of the company’s stock.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc is a mobile advertising analytics company. The Company offers products and services for enterprises that depend on consumer phone calls to drive sales. Its media analytics products can provide actionable intelligence on media channels advertisers use to acquire customers over the phone. Its Marchex Omnichannel Analytics Cloud helps marketers connect customer conversions driven from paid media channels, including search, display and video, social and sites, to phone calls made to a business.

