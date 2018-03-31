Insider Buying: Temple Hotels Inc (TPH) Insider Buys C$1,457,221.75 in Stock

Temple Hotels Inc (TSE:TPH) insider Corporation Morguard bought 549,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,457,221.75.

Shares of TSE TPH opened at C$2.71 on Friday. Temple Hotels Inc has a 12-month low of C$2.09 and a 12-month high of C$5.46.

About Temple Hotels

Temple Hotels Inc, formerly known as Temple Real Estate Investment Trust, is a real estate investment firm specializing in direct and indirect acquisition of hotel properties and assets, investments in hotel real estate in primary and secondary markets, as well as refinancing of under-leveraged properties in markets across Canada and United States.

