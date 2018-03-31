Francis J. Murphy Sells 278 Shares of Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) Stock

Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) insider Francis J. Murphy sold 278 shares of Acacia Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $11,692.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Francis J. Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 9th, Francis J. Murphy sold 7,821 shares of Acacia Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $312,840.00.

On Monday, January 22nd, Francis J. Murphy sold 436 shares of Acacia Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $16,023.00.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Francis J. Murphy sold 348 shares of Acacia Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.89, for a total value of $12,837.72.

NASDAQ ACIA traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.46. 552,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,243. Acacia Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.68 and a 52 week high of $61.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,533.15, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.92.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Acacia Communications had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $86.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Acacia Communications, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on ACIA shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Acacia Communications in a report on Monday, March 19th. UBS began coverage on Acacia Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on Acacia Communications in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Acacia Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 target price on Acacia Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACIA. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Acacia Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Acacia Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Acacia Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Acacia Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Acacia Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acacia Communications Company Profile

Acacia Communications, Inc provides high-speed coherent interconnect products. The Company’s products include a series of low-power coherent digital signal processor application-specific integrated circuits (DSP ASICs), and silicon photonic integrated circuits (silicon PICs), which it has integrated into families of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 400 gigabits per second (Gbps) for use in long-haul, metro and inter-data center markets.

