Berkeley Group Holdings PLC (LON:BKG) Insider Karl Whiteman Sells 14,500 Shares

Berkeley Group Holdings PLC (LON:BKG) insider Karl Whiteman sold 14,500 shares of Berkeley Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,818 ($52.75), for a total value of £553,610 ($764,865.99).

Shares of LON BKG opened at GBX 3,789 ($52.35) on Friday. Berkeley Group Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 2,903 ($40.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,270 ($58.99).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a GBX 56.75 ($0.78) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,729 ($51.52) price target on shares of Berkeley Group in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Berkeley Group from GBX 2,985 ($41.24) to GBX 3,579 ($49.45) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Numis Securities boosted their target price on Berkeley Group from GBX 3,413 ($47.15) to GBX 3,600 ($49.74) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,017 ($55.50) price objective on shares of Berkeley Group in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,884.36 ($53.67).

About Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc is a holding company. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, is engaged in residential-led, mixed-use property development. Its segments include Residential-led mixed-use development and Other activities. Its brands include Berkeley, which creates medium to large-scale developments in towns, cities and the countryside, encompassing executive homes, mixed use schemes, riverside apartments, refurbished historic buildings and urban loft spaces; St George, which is involved in mixed use sustainable regeneration in London; St James, which handles projects that embrace private residential development, commercial property, recreational and community facilities; St Edward, which offers residentially led developments, and St William.

