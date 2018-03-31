Insider Selling: Facebook Inc (FB) CEO Sells $21,527,710.00 in Stock

Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 140,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.55, for a total value of $21,527,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 26th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 145,000 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.56, for a total value of $22,556,200.00.

On Thursday, March 22nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 152,700 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total value of $25,441,347.00.

On Tuesday, March 20th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 145,000 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total value of $24,158,450.00.

On Friday, March 16th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 465,400 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.79, for a total value of $85,535,866.00.

On Tuesday, March 13th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 440,000 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $80,955,600.00.

On Friday, March 9th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 456,800 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.57, for a total value of $83,854,776.00.

On Monday, March 5th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 220,000 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.14, for a total value of $39,410,800.00.

On Wednesday, March 7th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 220,000 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.40, for a total value of $39,908,000.00.

On Friday, March 2nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 220,000 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $38,500,000.00.

On Monday, February 26th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 220,000 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total value of $40,618,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $159.79 on Friday. Facebook Inc has a 52 week low of $138.81 and a 52 week high of $195.32. The company has a market capitalization of $464,189.94, a PE ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.64.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The social networking company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.24. Facebook had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 39.16%. The firm had revenue of $12.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. research analysts predict that Facebook Inc will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Facebook to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Evercore ISI started coverage on Facebook in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Vetr downgraded Facebook from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.52 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Facebook by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,530,760 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $24,538,895,000 after acquiring an additional 5,151,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Facebook by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,170,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,793,297,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107,163 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Facebook by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 56,817,768 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,578,347,000 after acquiring an additional 833,810 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Facebook by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,454,900 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,994,161,000 after acquiring an additional 114,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,433,759 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,478,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,306 shares in the last quarter. 58.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc is focused on building products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers and other surfaces. The Company’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus. Facebook enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

