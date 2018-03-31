H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (HEES) Director Sells $408,600.00 in Stock

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Director Paul Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $408,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,969,615.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of H&E Equipment Services stock opened at $38.49 on Friday. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a one year low of $17.44 and a one year high of $44.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $1,372.49, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.52.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $294.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.80 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 10.65%. equities research analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.61%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEES. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 342.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 958,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,944,000 after purchasing an additional 741,588 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the fourth quarter worth $13,654,000. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 60.1% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 679,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,835,000 after acquiring an additional 254,985 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,116,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,052,000 after acquiring an additional 119,301 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,979,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,469,000 after acquiring an additional 114,533 shares during the period. 75.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HEES. Bank of America set a $45.00 target price on H&E Equipment Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up previously from $17.00) on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. H&E Equipment Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc is an integrated equipment services company. The Company is focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. As of December 31, 2016, the Company rented, sold and provided parts and services support for four core categories of specialized equipment: hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment; cranes; earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

