George A. Lopez Sells 7,640 Shares of ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Stock

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Director George A. Lopez sold 7,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.83, for a total value of $1,939,261.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 526,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,660,278.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ICUI opened at $252.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5,108.44, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.42. ICU Medical has a fifty-two week low of $144.25 and a fifty-two week high of $265.27.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.94. The business had revenue of $370.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.91 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company’s revenue was up 286.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. equities research analysts expect that ICU Medical will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ICU Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICUI. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Israel Discount Bank of New York raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 853 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein for use in hospitals and ambulatory clinics.

