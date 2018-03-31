Insider Selling: Inter Parfums, Inc. (IPAR) Insider Sells $297,152.00 in Stock

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $297,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,716. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

IPAR stock opened at $47.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,474.42, a PE ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.70. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.05 and a twelve month high of $49.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $149.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.98 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IPAR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup set a $52.00 price target on Inter Parfums and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Inter Parfums from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $819,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $888,000. 55.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc operates in the fragrance business. The Company manufactures, markets and distributes an array of fragrance and fragrance related products. It operates through two segments: European based operations and United States based operations. The European Operations segment produces and distributes its fragrance products under license agreements with brand owners.

