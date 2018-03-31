Phoenix Group Holdings (PHNX) Insider Sells £98,805.70 in Stock

Phoenix Group Holdings (LON:PHNX) insider Jim McConville sold 12,635 shares of Phoenix Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 782 ($10.80), for a total value of £98,805.70 ($136,509.67).

Shares of LON:PHNX opened at GBX 763.50 ($10.55) on Friday. Phoenix Group Holdings has a 12 month low of GBX 719 ($9.93) and a 12 month high of GBX 820 ($11.33).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be given a GBX 25.10 ($0.35) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 22nd.

PHNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 838 ($11.58) price objective on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Phoenix Group from GBX 880 ($12.16) to GBX 905 ($12.50) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Phoenix Group from GBX 837 ($11.56) to GBX 854 ($11.80) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 810.14 ($11.19).

About Phoenix Group

Phoenix Group Holdings is a consolidator of closed life assurance funds specializing in the management and acquisition of closed life and pension funds. The Company’s segment: life assurance (including its management services operations) is referred to as Phoenix Life. It has four operating life companies, which hold policyholder assets and a distribution business, SunLife.

