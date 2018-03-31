Pope Resources A Delaware LP (NASDAQ:POPE) VP Jonathan P. Rose Sells 500 Shares

Pope Resources A Delaware LP (NASDAQ:POPE) VP Jonathan P. Rose sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $35,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,178. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of POPE stock opened at $70.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Pope Resources A Delaware LP has a 1 year low of $66.60 and a 1 year high of $79.50. The firm has a market cap of $306.66, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.23.

Pope Resources A Delaware (NASDAQ:POPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pope Resources A Delaware had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $47.78 million during the quarter.

Pope Resources A Delaware announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.30 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pope Resources A Delaware stock. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pope Resources A Delaware LP (NASDAQ:POPE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,350 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Pope Resources A Delaware as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.59% of the company’s stock.

Pope Resources A Delaware Company Profile

Pope Resources, A Delaware Limited Partnership is engaged primarily in managing timber resources on its own properties, as well as those owned by others. The Company operates through three business segments: Fee Timber, Timberland Management and Real Estate. The Fee Timber operations consisted of growing and harvesting timber from approximately 212,000 acres that the Company owned or co-owned with its timber fund investors as tree farms, as of December 31, 2016.

