Insignia Systems (ISIG) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds

Media coverage about Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) has been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Insignia Systems earned a news impact score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the business services provider an impact score of 45.2516086127062 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

ISIG stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.58. 57,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,914. Insignia Systems has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $2.19.

In other Insignia Systems news, major shareholder Sardar Biglari sold 165,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total transaction of $200,322.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,263.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Air T. Inc bought 24,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $39,930.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,341,811 shares of company stock valued at $1,742,715 and have sold 1,037,499 shares valued at $1,331,435. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Insignia Systems

Insignia Systems, Inc (Insignia) is a developer and marketer of in-store products, programs and services for consumer goods manufacturers and retail partners drive sales at the point of purchase. The Company’s products include the Insignia Point-of-Purchase Services (POPS) in-store marketing program, thermal sign card supplies for the Company’s Impulse Retail System, laser printable cardstock and label supplies, and The Like Machine.

