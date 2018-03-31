UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Holdings in Insperity (NSP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insperity (NYSE:NSP) by 168.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,959 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 20.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 11.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 59.6% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 25.1% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 17,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 1.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NSP opened at $69.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $2,885.24, a PE ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.88. Insperity has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $72.60.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $826.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.28 million. Insperity had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 102.86%. Insperity’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Insperity will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 7th. This is an increase from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

NSP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Insperity from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

In related news, Chairman Paul J. Sarvadi sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total transaction of $2,771,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Douglas S. Sharp sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $210,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,242,282.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,751 shares of company stock valued at $7,471,328. 27.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which encompasses a range of human resources functions comprising payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management and training, and development services.

