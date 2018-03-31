Intel Co. (INTC) Shares Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,803,004 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 532,817 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 1.3% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.47% of Intel worth $1,006,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,500,073 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $11,252,292,000 after acquiring an additional 8,087,302 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.5% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 197,750,361 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,672,097,000 after buying an additional 10,257,260 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 9.1% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 128,581,621 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,338,344,000 after buying an additional 10,744,753 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,998,381 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,941,934,000 after buying an additional 397,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.0% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,011,028 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $990,439,000 after buying an additional 502,225 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 686 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $31,940.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,336.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian M. Krzanich sold 5,873 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total transaction of $267,691.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,082 shares in the company, valued at $11,808,957.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,914 shares of company stock worth $6,011,490. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $52.08 on Friday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $33.23 and a twelve month high of $53.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $243,109.45, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.01.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $17.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 34.68%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. ValuEngine raised Intel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Vetr cut Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.41 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo lifted their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Intel has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.30.

Intel Corporation is engaged in designing and manufacturing products and technologies, such as the cloud. The Company’s segments are Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Intel Security Group (ISecG), Programmable Solutions Group (PSG), All Other and New Technology Group (NTG).

