Intel Co. (INTC) Shares Bought by Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,437 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,764 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises approximately 2.6% of Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Intel by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,274,702 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $582,848,000 after purchasing an additional 483,200 shares during the last quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 37,490 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its position in shares of Intel by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 443,604 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $20,477,000 after purchasing an additional 36,802 shares during the last quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. now owns 141,409 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 6,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,407,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Morningstar set a $41.00 price objective on Intel and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intel from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.30.

In related news, CEO Brian M. Krzanich sold 8,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $427,754.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,382 shares in the company, valued at $13,011,070.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $436,423.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,914 shares of company stock valued at $6,011,490. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INTC stock opened at $52.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $243,109.45, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.01. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.23 and a fifty-two week high of $53.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $17.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.34 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 34.68%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation is engaged in designing and manufacturing products and technologies, such as the cloud. The Company’s segments are Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Intel Security Group (ISecG), Programmable Solutions Group (PSG), All Other and New Technology Group (NTG).

