Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Wells Fargo from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 22nd. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Wells Fargo’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.21% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.30.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $52.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $243,109.45, a PE ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.01. Intel has a 1-year low of $33.23 and a 1-year high of $53.78.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $17.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Intel will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $31,940.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,336.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $35,263.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,898.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,914 shares of company stock valued at $6,011,490. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goodman Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Delphi Private Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 286.1% in the fourth quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation is engaged in designing and manufacturing products and technologies, such as the cloud. The Company’s segments are Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Intel Security Group (ISecG), Programmable Solutions Group (PSG), All Other and New Technology Group (NTG).

