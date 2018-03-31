Intelligent Trading Tech (CRYPTO:ITT) Price Tops $0.0766

Intelligent Trading Tech (CURRENCY:ITT) traded up 37.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One Intelligent Trading Tech token can currently be purchased for about $0.0766 or 0.00001113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, ForkDelta, COSS and Mercatox. Over the last week, Intelligent Trading Tech has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. Intelligent Trading Tech has a market capitalization of $750,955.00 and approximately $1,017.00 worth of Intelligent Trading Tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007420 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002988 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.13 or 0.00727822 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00015676 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014504 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000493 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00034486 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00159437 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00030128 BTC.

About Intelligent Trading Tech

Intelligent Trading Tech’s genesis date was September 22nd, 2017. Intelligent Trading Tech’s total supply is 11,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,799,899 tokens. The Reddit community for Intelligent Trading Tech is /r/ITT_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Intelligent Trading Tech’s official Twitter account is @itt_token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Intelligent Trading Tech is intelligenttrading.org.

Intelligent Trading Tech Token Trading

Intelligent Trading Tech can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX, ForkDelta and COSS. It is not possible to buy Intelligent Trading Tech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Intelligent Trading Tech must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Intelligent Trading Tech using one of the exchanges listed above.

