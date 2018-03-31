InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) Plans Dividend of $0.71

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share on Friday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. This is a boost from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous dividend of $0.33. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

IHG stock opened at GBX 4,268 ($58.97) on Friday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52-week low of GBX 3,656 ($50.51) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,944 ($68.31).

Several research firms recently weighed in on IHG. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 4,400 ($60.79) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($75.99) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,950 ($68.39) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 4,300 ($59.41) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($62.17) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,460.83 ($61.63).

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC is a hotel company. The Company franchises its brands to, and manages hotels on behalf of, third-party hotel owners. Its segments include The Americas; Europe; Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); Greater China, and Central. It operates a portfolio of hotel brands, including InterContinental, HUALUXE, Kimpton, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites Hotels, Holiday Inn Resort, Holiday Inn Club Vacations and Candlewood Suites Hotels.

