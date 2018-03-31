Parnassus Investments CA Has $258.90 Million Holdings in IBM (NYSE:IBM)

Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in IBM (NYSE:IBM) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,687,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA owned approximately 0.18% of IBM worth $258,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in IBM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IBM during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of IBM during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of IBM during the 3rd quarter worth $136,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IBM during the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

In other IBM news, insider Diane J. Gherson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,210,636. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick H. Waddell purchased 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $163.38 per share, for a total transaction of $99,661.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of IBM in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of IBM in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of IBM in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Vetr lowered shares of IBM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.45 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Pivotal Research set a $180.00 price target on shares of IBM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.01.

NYSE IBM traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $153.43. 3,419,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,513,801. The stock has a market cap of $141,334.78, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.33. IBM has a fifty-two week low of $139.13 and a fifty-two week high of $176.33.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The technology company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.01. IBM had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 69.48%. The firm had revenue of $22.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that IBM will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. IBM’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

About IBM

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers Watson, a cognitive computing platform that interacts in natural language, processes big data, and learns from interactions with people and computers.

