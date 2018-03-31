International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Stake Lessened by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY trimmed its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 61.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,721 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 25,230 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Visionary Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IFF traded up $1.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $136.91. The company had a trading volume of 286,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,204. International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.42 and a 12 month high of $157.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10,805.98, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $854.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.26 million. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 26th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is 46.86%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $131.00 price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.13.

In related news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 23,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $134.54 per share, with a total value of $3,135,320.16. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,573,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,558,286.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total value of $85,589.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,449,502.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 74,404 shares of company stock worth $9,992,309 over the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Flavors and Fragrances. The Flavors segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

