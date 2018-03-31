Internet Node Token Market Cap Reaches $17.37 Million (INT)

Internet Node Token (CURRENCY:INT) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One Internet Node Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001652 BTC on major exchanges including Allcoin, CoinEgg, ForkDelta and OKEx. Internet Node Token has a total market cap of $17.37 million and $1.01 million worth of Internet Node Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Internet Node Token has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Internet Node Token alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007342 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002972 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.36 or 0.00718379 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00015553 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014286 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000492 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00034407 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00159819 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00030658 BTC.

Internet Node Token Profile

Internet Node Token was first traded on August 27th, 2017. Internet Node Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Internet Node Token’s official website is intchain.io. The Reddit community for Internet Node Token is /r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Node Token’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN.

Internet Node Token Token Trading

Internet Node Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Allcoin, ForkDelta and OKEx. It is not possible to buy Internet Node Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Node Token must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Node Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Node Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Node Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.