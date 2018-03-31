Internxt Hits Market Cap of $3.21 Million (INXT)

Internxt (CURRENCY:INXT) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. Internxt has a total market capitalization of $3.21 million and $6,112.00 worth of Internxt was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Internxt has traded down 16.2% against the dollar. One Internxt token can now be purchased for approximately $5.10 or 0.00071667 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, EtherDelta and Mercatox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007304 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002984 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.30 or 0.00720219 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00015484 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014075 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00034479 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00157922 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00030239 BTC.

Internxt Profile

Internxt launched on September 7th, 2017. Internxt’s total supply is 629,610 tokens. Internxt’s official website is internxt.io. Internxt’s official Twitter account is @internxt_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internxt is /r/internxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Internxt is a Peer-to-Peer cloud computing network that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide a more efficient, private, and secure internet. The Internxt token (ERC-20) will be used to pay for the cloud services, like data storage. The Internxt token will also allow users to sell the resources of their machines to those who are looking to host data. “

Internxt Token Trading

Internxt can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, Mercatox and CoinExchange. It is not presently possible to buy Internxt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internxt must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internxt using one of the exchanges listed above.

