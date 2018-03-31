Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (IPG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.18.

IPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

IPG stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.03. 4,911,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,198,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $8,546.76, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.31. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 52-week low of $18.30 and a 52-week high of $26.01.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

In other news, Director H John Greeniaus sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $348,064.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 188,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $4,452,187.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 448,258 shares of company stock valued at $10,563,009 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 3,845 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 70,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 4,805 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 134.9% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 389,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,856,000 after buying an additional 223,775 shares during the period. Fairpointe Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 3,187,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,251,000 after buying an additional 1,684,583 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,424,000. 99.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc is a global advertising and marketing services company. The Company specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates in two segments: Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

