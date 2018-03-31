Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s (IIP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Desjardins

Desjardins reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP) in a report issued on Wednesday. Desjardins also issued estimates for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q1 2018 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperfrom under weight rating to a sector perform under weight rating in a report on Monday, February 12th.

Get Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$9.90 on Wednesday. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$7.31 and a 52 week high of C$10.19.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/interrent-real-estate-investment-trusts-iip-buy-rating-reiterated-at-desjardins.html.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.