Interval Leisure Group (ILG) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Interval Leisure Group (NASDAQ:ILG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ILG. Macquarie started coverage on Interval Leisure Group in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Interval Leisure Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Interval Leisure Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Interval Leisure Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.86.

Shares of Interval Leisure Group stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.11. 1,350,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,425,196. Interval Leisure Group has a 12-month low of $19.66 and a 12-month high of $34.92. The firm has a market cap of $3,863.95, a PE ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Interval Leisure Group (NASDAQ:ILG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Interval Leisure Group had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Interval Leisure Group will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Interval Leisure Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Interval Leisure Group’s payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Interval Leisure Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Interval Leisure Group by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Interval Leisure Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Interval Leisure Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Interval Leisure Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interval Leisure Group Company Profile

ILG, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional vacation services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership (VO), and Exchange and Rental. The VO segment engages in the sale, marketing, financing, and development of vacation ownership interests; and management of vacation ownership resorts, as well as in the provision of related services to owners and homeowners' associations (HOAs).

