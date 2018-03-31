Interzone (ITZ) Reaches Market Cap of $1.32 Million

Interzone (CURRENCY:ITZ) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Interzone has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and approximately $0.00 worth of Interzone was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Interzone coin can now be bought for $0.50 or 0.00003000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Interzone has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7,062.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $400.22 or 0.05700580 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $699.02 or 0.09956630 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $120.01 or 0.01709430 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $179.05 or 0.02550240 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00206248 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.92 or 0.00639839 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00079711 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.71 or 0.02702180 BTC.

About Interzone

Interzone (ITZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 5th, 2017. Interzone’s total supply is 3,111,835 coins and its circulating supply is 2,651,835 coins. The Reddit community for Interzone is /r/ProjectInterzone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Interzone’s official website is interzone.space.

Interzone Coin Trading

Interzone can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not presently possible to buy Interzone directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Interzone must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Interzone using one of the exchanges listed above.

